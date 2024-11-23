Vandre East Election Result LIVE: Will NCP's Zeeshan Siddique Emerge Victorious?

Vandre East Election Result LIVE: The Vandre East assembly constituency went to polls on November 20 with the other 287 constituencies during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The counting of votes for the Vandre East Assembly Election is taking place today, starting 8:00 am. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates…

Vandre East Election Result LIVE Updates

Vandre East Assembly Election: Will Zeeshan Siddique Win Again?

The main candidates contesting are Varun Satish Sardesai of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), Zeeshan Baba Siddique of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Truptti Bala Sawant of Maharashtra Nivnirman Sena (MNS) among others. One of the key candidates of the Vandre East Assembly Election 2024 is Zeeshan Siddique who is contesting from NCP. This is Zeeshan Siddique's first election after his father Baba Siddique's murder and in the last assembly elections, Zeeshan Siddique of Congress won by a huge margin of 5790 votes.