Published 07:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
Vandre West Election Results 2024 Live: BJP's Ashish Shelar Aims for 2nd Win, Counting Begins at 8
Vandre West Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Vandre West where the counting of votes will be held.
Vandre West Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Vandre West seat of Maharashtra will begin at 8 am on Saturday. It is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Mumbai state of Maharashtra which went to polls this year. The overall voter turnout in Vandre West stood at 50.36 per cent. Currently, the seat is presented by the Bharatiya Janata Patry's Adv. Ashish Babaji Shelar, who defeated Congress' Asif Ahmed Zakaria.
This year, key contenders for this seat include Adv. Ashish Shelar (BJP), Dattatreya Dasharat Tavare (IND), Asif Ahmed Zakaria (CONG), Aijaz Iqbal Qureshi (BSP), Istiyaque Bashir Jagirdar (ASPKR), Mohammed Ilyas Ahmed Shaikh (BHMP), Bharati Naik (RSWS), Andalib Majrooh Sultanpuri (RUC), Ashfaque Ahmed Shaikh (IND), Kadri Vazir Mohammed (IND). Stay tuned to get all the latest updates:
Vandre West Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security across Maharashtra.
