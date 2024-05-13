Advertisement

Varanasi: Ahead of filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, Monday evening in the temple town was ablaze with a spectacular roadshow led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spanning an impressive 5 kilometres. The journey began with PM Modi paying his tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, adorning his statue with a garland at the revered Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The Prime Minister would also seek blessings of Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the procession is expected to conclude after gracefully traversing through the city. Elections in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last round of the general elections.

Advertisement

‘Kashi is Special’

Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable! 🙏 https://t.co/Al6lu5mOJI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

In this article, let's see how Varanasi has transformed into a beacon of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

Varanasi's glorious development journey

Varanasi has witnessed a remarkable transformation in terms of development, marked by significant projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the construction of ring roads, and the expansion of road and bridge networks.

Advertisement

Additionally, the establishment of a cancer hospital and a cricket stadium has added to the city's infrastructure and amenities.

The emphasis on cleanliness, particularly evident in Kashi, has garnered widespread appreciation and support from residents throughout the constituency. Furthermore, the removal of overhead power cables has not only enhanced the city's aesthetic appeal but also contributed to improved living conditions and safety standards for its inhabitants.

Advertisement

In addition to his numerous visits (more than 45 to be precise) to the constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strategically deployed a team of bureaucrats to address public concerns and maintain seamless communication with the people. This proactive approach aims to ensure swift problem-solving at the grassroots level.

Furthermore, the backing of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and the support of BJP's four MLAs in the constituency's five assembly segments further solidify the Prime Minister's position in Varanasi. The concept of a "double-engine government" has significantly reshaped the political dynamics of the region, promising accelerated development and governance.

Advertisement

The transformative impact of these initiatives has reverberated throughout the Purvanchal region, amplifying the already favourable sentiment towards PM Modi. Additionally, the rejuvenation of Varanasi has drawn tourists from both across India and around the globe, eager to witness the revival of this historic city and its rich cultural heritage.

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh holds immense political clout, symbolizing the heartbeat of Indian politics. Known for its diverse demographics, Varanasi remains a pivotal constituency in Uttar Pradesh. As the 2024 elections approach, the electorate is brimming with enthusiasm to wield their voting power.

In this crucial constituency, the 2024 candidates list boasts notable figures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Ajay Rai from the Samajwadi Party.

Advertisement

The 2019 General Elections showcased a fiercely contested battle, with Varanasi witnessing a robust 57.81% voter turnout. In that pivotal year, BJP candidate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched victory with a staggering margin of 4,79,505 votes, securing a total of 6,74,664 votes.