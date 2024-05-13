Advertisement

Patna: A video of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly losing his cool and pushing his party worker at a public event has been doing rounds on social media. In the 45-second clip, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son can be seen shoving a party worker after the nomination of his sister and RJD leader Misa Bharti. Local reports claimed that a scuffle broke out between Tej and RJD supporters at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall, Patna.

While it's yet to ascertain the exact reasons behind Tej Pratap's outburst, the timely intervention of Misa Bharti and Rabri Devi prevented the situation from escalating further.

Tej Pratap Yadav Clarifies

After facing flak, Tej Pratap Yadav issued a clarification and said that it was the party worker who pushed him after coming in between Misa Bharti and his mother Rabri Devi on stage. Yadav claimed that he already had an injury on his hands, which allegedly led him to push aside the party worker on stage, adding another layer to the incident.

“I want to tell those people who are making my video viral that a coin has two sides. You have seen one side. On the other side, the candidate Dr. Misa Bharti and my mother were together and he came in between them and pushed me. My hand is already injured and when he pushed me and I felt helpless pain, I was forced to push him aside to save myself. My intention was never to hurt anyone”, Yadav wrote on X.

BJP Reacts

Reacting sharply to the video, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "VVIP arrogance & gundaagardi peaks Jungle raj display on the public stage as Lalu’s son Tej Pratap assaults & pushes a karyakarta on stage. Imagine if they are like this to workers on stage before elections what they will do to Janta after elections."