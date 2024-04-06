Another Nirupam in Making? Vishwajeet Kadam Hits Out At Uddhav Sena, Asks Congress To Retain Sangli

Advertisement

Mumbai: Ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections, troubles seem to be increasing for the Congress party in Maharashtra over its alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). While Sanjay Nirupam has left the grand old party after staking claim on the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat, Vishwajeet Kadam has now arrested that the Congress must not allow Shiv Sena to dominate the decisions of the alliance, advising it to retain the Sangli Lok Sabha seat.

As Uddhav Thackeray announced its candidate for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam has claimed that the grand old party must not allow Uddhav Sena to run the Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance as per their whims and fancies.

Advertisement

Congress MLA from Palus Kadegaon Vishwajeet Kadam asserted that Sangli has been a stronghold for the Congress party and the way Uddhav Sena unilaterally declared the candidates without taking alliance partners in confidence is not acceptable.

"The entire Maharashtra is aware that Sangli has been a long-standing bastion of the Congress party and we want that Sangli remains with the Congress party. We have raised the same concern with the central leadership," said Vishwajeet Kadam.

Advertisement

Uddhav Thackeray's party has already fielded wrestler Chandrahar Patil from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, while the Congress wants to field Vishal Patil, grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil from the high profile seat.