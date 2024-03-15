Advertisement

With only five days left for the Lok Sabha elections to kickstart in India, it appears like all is not well between Alpesh Thakor and the Congress party. Sources have told Republic TV that Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor along with his supporters are planning to leave the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

Two close aides of Alpesh Thakor - Swarupji Thakor, the state vice president of the Kshatriya Thakor Sena and Secretary Mukesh Thakor - on Saturday filed their nomination forms as independent candidates to take the fight against Congress candidates in the ensuing polls.

Sources have further stated that Alpesh Thakor's Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor have not been happy with the Congress party and want the leader to join the Bharatiya Janata Party or contest the elections as an independent candidate. They are allegedly miffed with the grand old party for not have considered Alpesh Thakor for the ticket in the polls.

Another close aide of Alpesh Thakore, Geniben Thakor has also been demanding a election ticket for him since a few weeks.

This development has come amid the reports of turmoil caused in the Congress party over the entry of Patidar activist Hardik Patel has joined the party following which the power tussle between Alpesh Thakor and the Hardik Patel spiked. There had been reports of a tiff between Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel even before the PAAS leader joined the Congress party.

However earlier in March, Alpesh Thakor had refuted all speculations of joining the BJP and said he will continue to fight for the rights of his Thakor community by staying with the Congress party. Thakur also said he will support the Congress even though he was upset with the party's top brass in the state, news agency ANI reported.

"I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress," Thakor had said.

