WATCH | PM Modi’s Big Charge on AAP Govt: ‘They Stop Students in Class 9 If Their Results Are Bad…’ | Image: X

Delhi Elections 2025: Coming down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that it was promoting only those students to Class 10 who were certain to pass the board exams in order to protect its image.

In an interaction with students, PM Modi revealed that he had heard that Delhi’s government was not allowing students who performed poorly in Class 9 to progress to Class 10.

"They only allow those students in Class 10 who are guaranteed to clear the exam. They fear that if the results are poor, the image of their government will be tarnished," PM Modi said.

The short video of his remarks was shared widely by BJP leaders on social media. BJP leaders accused the AAP government of compromising students' futures to give the appearance of success in its education system.