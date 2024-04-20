Advertisement

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the 'water for votes' incident. An FIR was also registered against former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JDS leader for alleged false statements in connection with Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka posted on X informing about the case, saying, “An FIR is lodged by the FST of Bengaluru against Dy. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violation of MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara. The FIR No.78/2024 at RMC Yard PS is lodged u/s 171(B)(C)(E)(F) of IPC for bribery and undue influence at elections.”

Advertisement

An FIR is lodged by the FST of Bengaluru against Dy. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violation of MCC while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara. The FIR No.78/2024 at RMC Yard PS is lodged u/s 171(B)(C)(E)(F) of IPC for bribery and undue influence at elections. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka)

The Officer's handle further tweeted, "FIR is registered against HD Kumaraswamy of JDS by the FST of Gubbi, Tumkuru on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections. FIR No.149/2024 is registered at Gubbi PS u/s 123(4) of RP Act and 171(G) of IPC."

Advertisement

FIR is registered against HD Kumaraswamy of JDS by the FST of Gubbi, Tumkuru on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections. FIR No.149/2024 is registered at Gubbi PS u/s 123(4) of RP Act and 171(G) of IPC. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka)

This is a developing story.