Advertisement

Alliance Between Congress and TMC: After the Trinamool Congress asserted that it would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections solo, the Congress party on Saturday, February 24, said that it has respect for Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that its doors are open for the Trinamool Congress. Jairam Ramesh said that the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee are committed to strengthening the Opposition's INDI Alliance, adding that the discussions are underway.

Advertisement

“Discussions are underway. Our doors are always open for TMC. Mamata Banerjee and TMC have said that they want to strengthen INDIA Alliance and the biggest motive is to defeat the BJP. Heated discussions keep taking place between the two parties but we respect Mamata Banerjee,” said Jairam Ramesh.

#WATCH | Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh | On seat sharing with TMC, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "Discussions are underway. Our doors are always open for TMC. Mamata Banerjee and TMC have said that they want to strengthen INDIA Alliance and… pic.twitter.com/7LkMeeoa0e — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024



TMC Snubs Congress

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday said there has been "no change" in the party's stand of contesting all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Advertisement

“A few weeks ago...West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position,” said Derek O'Brien.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which are part of the opposition bloc INDI Alliance, are said to have revived their talks to unitedly take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Advertisement

Congress to Be Reduced to Junior Partner?

The Congress party, which was once at helm of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance, now seems to be reduced as a junior partner within the alliance.

Advertisement

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in an ultimatum to Congress, said that he will not participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until the seat-sharing is finalised, the Congress had to accept the 17 seat offer.

Further, in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress could just negotaite on three.

Advertisement