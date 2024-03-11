West Bengal's Bishnupur Seat to Witness Contest Between Former Couple

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Seats 2024: As the Trinamool Congress announced its list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it was noted that TMC has fielded Sujata Mondal from the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal's Bankura district. This comes after BJP fielded Saumitra Khan earlier this month. The couple got divorced in 2020.

Saumitra Khan had announced the divorce with Sujata Mondal after she entered into politics as a member of Trinamool Congress in 2021 ahead of the assembly elections. Announcing their separation. Khan said, “I would request her to stop using the surname 'Khan'. I am severing all relations with Sujata today. I am sending her a divorce notice. I also request the media to not label her as a ‘Khan’”. Khan was also with the TMC, however, he crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

TMC Snubs INDI, Announces Candidates on All 42 Lok Sabha Seats

Ending speculations on seat adjustments with the Congress in Bengal, the TMC on Sunday unveiled its candidate list for all 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC list marked a significant overhaul by replacing seven sitting MPs and introducing 60 per cent new faces, including former cricketer Yusuf Pathan. The list reflected a mixed bag of experienced leaders and fresh blood amid the alleged power tussle within the party between the old guards and next-gen leaders.

Comprising 12 women candidates, the candidate list sported 26 fresh faces, 11 of whom were political greenhorns. Not a single candidate who lost in the 18 seats in the previous edition of the polls was offered candidature this time around. While 16 of 23 sitting MPs were retained, the TMC opted not to re-nominate seven incumbents and notably excluded BJP defector Arjun Singh from Barrackpore.