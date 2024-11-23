sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:35 IST, November 23rd 2024

Who Will Be Maharashtra CM? Eknath Shinde Answer

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will decide on the CM face."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 217 of the 288 seats, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on being asked who will be the CM of Maharashtra said, “Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will decide that.” 

12:34 IST, November 23rd 2024

