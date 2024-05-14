Why PM Modi Chose 'Shubh Muhurat' of 11:40 AM-12.00 PM to File His Nomination?

Advertisement

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi constituency on Tuesday, May 14 between 11:40 am and 12 noon, a time chosen for its auspicious significance. Before submitting his nomination papers, Modi began his day by offering prayers at the revered Dashwamedh Ghat. Prime Minister Modi sets his sights on clinching his third consecutive term as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the iconic Varanasi constituency. Varanasi will vote on June 1, marking the climax of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the seventh and final phase.

Why Modi Filed His Nomination Papers Between 11.40-12.00 PM?

Prime Minister Modi strategically chose the auspicious time (11.40-12.00 PM) for filing his nomination, aligning with the Abhijit Muhurat and Anand Yog in astrology. The selection of Abhijit Muhurat, the eighth muhurat of the day between sunrise and sunset, is deeply rooted in auspicious beliefs.

Moreover, the onset of Pushya Nakshatra at 11:23 AM on May 13 until 1:05 PM on May 14 amplifies the auspiciousness of the occasion, as this period is renowned for its positive influence in Hindu astrology, believed to usher in luck and blessings.

Advertisement

Furthermore, May 14 bears profound significance as it coincides with Ganga Saptami, commemorating the descent of Goddess Ganga to Earth. Celebrated on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, this festival, also known as Ganga Jayanti, holds immense spiritual importance, further accentuating the symbolism surrounding Prime Minister Modi's nomination filing.

During Prime Minister Modi's nomination filing event in Varanasi, a total of 12 Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, lent their support. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and LJP leader Chirag Paswan were also among the attendees.

Advertisement

PM Modi's 4 Proposers

Besides, the Prime Minister was accompanied by four proposers, including Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, who also provided the auspicious timing for the recent Pran Pratishtha at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Baijnath Patel and Lalchand Kushwaha represent the OBC community, while Sanjay Sonkar comes from the Dalit community, reflecting a diverse and inclusive representation.

Advertisement

Varanasi- a BJP stronghold since 2009

Since the 2009 general elections, Varanasi has remained a stronghold for the BJP, with Murli Manohar Joshi's victory marking the party's resurgence after the setback in 2004. Joshi secured over 2 lakh votes and a 30.52% vote share in that election.

Advertisement

In 2014, the BJP's dominance in Varanasi solidified further as Narendra Modi won the seat for the first time with an overwhelming majority. Securing more than 5.81 lakh votes and commanding a remarkable 56.37% vote share, Modi's victory margin exceeded 3.71 lakh votes.

The 2019 general elections reaffirmed Varanasi's allegiance to Prime Minister Modi, who secured a resounding victory once again. With over 6.74 lakh votes and a staggering 63.62% vote share, Modi's triumph reflected a massive majority exceeding 4.79 lakh votes.