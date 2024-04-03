×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Will Samajwadi Party Replace Shivpal Yadav From Budaun?

Samajwadi Party had fielded Jaswantnagar MLA and Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav from Budaun seat marking his entry into national politics.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat | Image: X/ @socialistaditya
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: Rise of another son looks imminent in Uttar Pradesh politics as speculations are rife that Samajwadi Party veteran Shivpal Yadav may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sources suggest that Samajwadi Party will replace party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav with his son Aditya Yadav as the candidate for Budaun Lok Sabha elections. 

The Samajwadi Party had fielded Jaswantnagar MLA and Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav from Budaun Lok Sabha seat marking his entry into national politics. However, just days after the decision, Samajwadi Party workers proposed that Aditya Yadav be made the candidate for the Budaun Lok Sabha seat. 

Proposal Passed To Field Aditya Yadav From Badaun 

The proposal to field Aditya from Budaun was passed in a conference of Samajwadi party workers held on Tuesday at the Bagicha Banquet Hall in Gunnaur assembly segment's Babrala town. 

Asked on the chances of Aditya Yadav entering the electoral fray, Shivpal Yadav said the proposal has been passed in the conference and now it will be sent to the national leadership. The leadership's consent has to be obtained, he said hinting at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Shivpal Maintains Suspense 

Upon being asked to elaborate on whether or not he will contest from Budaun, Shivpal Yadav told reporters, "Wherever I held meetings in Buduan, people demanded a young candidate. It's the demand of people." 

"Anyone can make a demand. A list (of candidates) is released by the (party's) national leadership. This is done with high-level strategy and it cannot be revealed to you. Strategies are formed, we can't divulge the same to you. Let strategy be strategy," said Shivpal Yadav. 

Urged to clear the air over the matter, Shivpal Yadav was cryptic. "Whose name is there on the list (of candidates released by the party)," he asked reporters in return. 'Hum ladge bhi ladayeige bhi' (will fight and get others to fight)," he later added.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 16:24 IST

