×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

With Varun Gandhi Out of Race, Why Pilibhit Has Become Battle of Prestige for BJP?

The Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh has come under the spotlight after the BJP fielded UP minister Jitin Prasada in place of incumbent MP Varun Gandhi.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
With Varun Gandhi Out of Race, Why Pilibhit Has Become Battle of Prestige for BJP?
With Varun Gandhi Out of Race, Why Pilibhit Has Become Battle of Prestige for BJP? | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pilibhit: The Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh has come under the spotlight after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded UP minister Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who switched sides in 2021, in place of incumbent MP Varun Gandhi. For the last 35 years, Pilibhit has been a traditional seat of Maneka Gandhi and son Varun. 

Pilibhit has five assembly seats – Baheri, Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur (SC) and Bisalpur- of which four are being currently represented by the BJP.

Advertisement

The saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to retain the Pilibhit seat in the absence of Varun or Maneka as it has become a battle of prestige. The result of the Lok Sabha elections for the Pilibhit seat will directly go hand-in-hand with BJP's decision of changing guard. While Mayawati’s BSP has fielded Anis Ahmad Khan from Pilibhit, the Samajwadi Party named Bhagwat Saran Gangwar from here. 

Modi's First Rally As PM in Pilibhit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, with his third visit in the region after Saharanpur and Meerut. This will be his first visit to Pilibhit in the last 10 years. 

The Prime Minister didn't address any election campaigning in the constituency in 2019 when Varun Gandhi clinched victory in the Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate with over 50 per cent votes in favour. 

Advertisement

“We are preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Pilibhit on April 9. This will be his first rally here after assuming the office of the PM in 2014. He did not address a rally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A festive atmosphere prevails in the Pilibhit constituency ahead of his rally,” said Pilibhit BJP president Sanjiv Pratap Singh.

1989 to 2024: 35 Years of Gandhi Rule

Maneka Gandhi, the widow of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, first contested from the Pilibhit seat in 1989 and won the Lok Sabha elections on Janata Dal ticket. After facing defeat in 1991, she again contested as an independent and secured victory in 1996, 1998 and 1999. 

The BJP trusted her and gave ticket in 2004 and she successfully won the seat. In 2004, she took an exit from the constituency to let her son Varun contest from the region. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Pilibhit in 2009 for the first time. However, she returned and contested on the Pilibhit seat in 2014 and again vacated for Varun in 2019.  

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

2 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

13 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

16 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

16 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

19 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

20 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

22 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

29 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

31 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

32 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

33 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

36 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

38 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

41 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Jadeja trolls crowd

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo