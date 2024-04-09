With Varun Gandhi Out of Race, Why Pilibhit Has Become Battle of Prestige for BJP? | Image: PTI/File

Pilibhit: The Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh has come under the spotlight after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded UP minister Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who switched sides in 2021, in place of incumbent MP Varun Gandhi. For the last 35 years, Pilibhit has been a traditional seat of Maneka Gandhi and son Varun.

Pilibhit has five assembly seats – Baheri, Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur (SC) and Bisalpur- of which four are being currently represented by the BJP.

The saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to retain the Pilibhit seat in the absence of Varun or Maneka as it has become a battle of prestige. The result of the Lok Sabha elections for the Pilibhit seat will directly go hand-in-hand with BJP's decision of changing guard. While Mayawati’s BSP has fielded Anis Ahmad Khan from Pilibhit, the Samajwadi Party named Bhagwat Saran Gangwar from here.

Modi's First Rally As PM in Pilibhit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, with his third visit in the region after Saharanpur and Meerut. This will be his first visit to Pilibhit in the last 10 years.

The Prime Minister didn't address any election campaigning in the constituency in 2019 when Varun Gandhi clinched victory in the Lok Sabha elections as BJP candidate with over 50 per cent votes in favour.

“We are preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Pilibhit on April 9. This will be his first rally here after assuming the office of the PM in 2014. He did not address a rally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A festive atmosphere prevails in the Pilibhit constituency ahead of his rally,” said Pilibhit BJP president Sanjiv Pratap Singh.

1989 to 2024: 35 Years of Gandhi Rule

Maneka Gandhi, the widow of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, first contested from the Pilibhit seat in 1989 and won the Lok Sabha elections on Janata Dal ticket. After facing defeat in 1991, she again contested as an independent and secured victory in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

The BJP trusted her and gave ticket in 2004 and she successfully won the seat. In 2004, she took an exit from the constituency to let her son Varun contest from the region. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Pilibhit in 2009 for the first time. However, she returned and contested on the Pilibhit seat in 2014 and again vacated for Varun in 2019.