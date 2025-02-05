You must cast your votes in Delhi polls: PM Modi to voters' | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of Delhi that they must cast their valuable votes in the assembly elections being held on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi especially greeted the first time young voters.

"Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshment!" he added in his post.

The voting for the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections began today at 7 AM. Voters will be casting their ballots to elect representatives for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.