Mumbai: As the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, March 27, MLA Zeeshan Siddique claimed that the INDI alliance is damaging Congress party's cadre in Maharashtra. Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Congress leader Baba Siddique, was removed as the president of the Congress' youth wing in Mumbai last month.

Sangli Lok Sabha seat remained a point of contention within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, however, it finally ended up in the kitty of Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray has fielded prominent wrestler and two-time Maharashtra Kesari - Chandrahar Patil from Sangli.

Reacting to the same, Zeeshan Siddique said, "Shiv Sena UBT declaring candidates for Sangli and Mumbai South Central shows how much they value and respect the Congress party as their ally." Shiv Sena named former Union Minister Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

"I have been criticised for speaking against UBT Shiv Sena but one day people will realise how this alliance will only damage the cadre of the Congress party in Maharashtra," said Siddique in a post on X.

Zeeshan was ousted from the President's post days after his father Baba Siddique called it quits with the Congress party and joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

