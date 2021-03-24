10 Bollywood Holi Songs For The Festival Of Colours; Check Out The List

The festival of Holi is fast approaching. However, owing to the rising COVID cases, one might not be able to celebrate the festival of colours with the same fanfare. Yet, the celebration should not stop. This Holi, choose to play safely at home and enjoy Bollywood melodies on the occasion. With Holi being around the corner, here are the top 10 Bollywood Holi songs to celebrate the festival at home.

Aaj Na Chhodenge

The song Aaj Na Chhodenge from the film Kati Patang is one of the all-time favourite Holi songs. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.

Rang Barse

The song Rang Barse features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. The song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan. This Holi favourite song is from the film Silsila.

Holi Ke Din

The legendary song from the movie Sholay is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini. The film came out in 1975 and has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat

The song Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat is sung by Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor. It was penned by lyricist Bharat Vyas and was featured in the 1959's movie Navrang. The film cast Sandhya Rani, Mahipal, and Keshavrao Date in the lead roles.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

Another song in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan with Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Sukhwinder Singh, Holi Khele Raghuveera holds a lot of importance in the festival. The song came out in 2003 with its movie Baghban. It features Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan who play the lead roles in the movie.

Balam Pichkari

One of the best songs for Holi celebration, Balam Pichkari is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It is sung by Shalmali Khologade and Vishal Dadlani. Shalmali Khologade was nominated for the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for the song.

Go Pagal

The song by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur is from the film Jolly L.L.B. 2. The song features Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. It was released in 2017.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

The song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is one of the best Holi party songs. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Daya while the music is given by Vishal and Shekhar. It was penned by Kumaar and featured in the film War.

Do Me A Favour

This song by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik is from the film Waqt: The Race Against Time. It was penned by Sameer while Anu Malik was the music director. It features Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Badri Ki Dulhania

The title song from the film Badri Ki Dulhania is one of the best Bollywood Holi songs. The song features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The song was sung by Monali Thakur, Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, and Ikka.

Promo Image Source: Stills from YouTube