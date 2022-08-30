'10 Days To Go': Alia Bhatt Unveils 'Brahmastra' Countdown; Watch Teaser Ft. Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their maiden film collaboration, Brahmastra - Part 1: Shiva. The couple is on a promotional spree for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. As the film is one of the most-awaited movies for the duo, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its makers are dropping regular updates. Alia Bhatt recently began the countdown of the movie and dropped a teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva.

As the release of Brahmastra is inching closer, Alia Bhatt released a new teaser, in which she can be heard telling Ranbir's Shiva to embrace his powers as Agniastra. In the clip, the latter could be seen standing before a giant figure, probably the Agniastra, as he gets filled with its powers. In the background, Alia Bhatt's Isha can be heard saying, "Tujhme Agniastra ki taakat hai. Kaun hai tu?" (You have the powers of Agniastra. Who are you?) Sharing the video, the Darlings star wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO! Brahmāstra releasing 09.09.2022."

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he admires his role as Shiva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently visited IIT Bombay for promoting the upcoming fantasy-adventure film. The couple talked about the movie, during which Alia also crooned the track Kesariya. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he admires his character Shiva. The actor mentioned that he likes the personality of his character and mentions one of his dialogues - "Jab bhi kuch andhera ho toh light ko dhundho." Ranbir further explained the dialogue and stated that one can find the light in many things. He said, "Apni doston ki hassi mein, sadakon mein, canteen ki omelette pav mein, ek achi film mein, Alia mein (sic)."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is a fictional story inspired by Hindu mythology that will introduce the audience to the 'Astraverse.' Apart from the two stars, the film will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy playing pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.