'101% Case Of Murder': Mortuary Attendant's Statement Massive Testimony In SSR Death Case

With the mystery surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput back in the spotlight, the attendant of the mortuary, where the post-mortem of the late actor was conducted, spoke to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, December 27. During the exclusive conversation, the attendant, Roop Kumar Shah narrated what exactly happened on June 14, 2020.

Shah said, "Before we began working, we were told that 4-5 bodies were to come...The body of a VIP actor was also going to come. When the number of the body came after all the paperwork, it must be around 11-11:30 p.m...Our first job was to decipher what kind of body it was...on the basis of that, we go ahead with the post-mortem... If it is a case of suicide, the procedure is done differently, if it is murder it is done differently."

'It did not look like a case of suicide to me'

"I was told that it was a case of suicide but when I saw the body, I went to have a discussion with the doctor... We do the post-mortem, but they look at it and make the certificate, and so, I went and told him - 'Sir, these are not marks one gets by hanging, it seems something else to me'...He ignored me," Shah said.

The mortuary attendant further said, "After checking the body, when I got to know these details, I asked him- 'Sir, the videographer did not come'. He replied, 'You do your job'.

When asked as to what made him think if it was a murder or a suicide, Shah said, "I can't remember exactly if it was the right or the left eye, either of the two was punched badly and the entire area had turned black. If the photography was done fairly, it will definitely come."

The mortuary attendant claimed that the post-mortem was 'not done as per protocols'. Expressing his regret over the same, he said that they are given only one instruction- 'To follow the orders of the in-charges'.

'101 per cent sure it was murder...'

Citing his decades' long experience, where Shah claimed to have worked on over 50,000-60,000 bodies, the mortuary attendant said, '101 per cent it was a case of murder'. "If there's God, today or tomorrow, the truth will come out. I say I want justice for Sushant. In this, if I even lose my life, I won't regret it since I was a huge fan of his," he said.

