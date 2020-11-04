'102 Not Out' Director Umesh Shukla’s Next Film To Be On This Public Prosecutor

Director Umesh Shukla has started with his upcoming project, which is the biopic of Ujjwal Nikam. It revolves around the life of the Indian Special Public Prosecutor who has worked on prominent criminal cases and helped prosecute suspects in the 1993 bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the Pramod Mahajan murder case. Ujjwal Nikam has been the public prosecutor in Ajmal Kasab’s case in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. So, the filmmaker expressed his excitement that they had almost locked the script and would start approaching actors soon. Here is everything you need to know about Umesh Shukla’s new projects.

Director Umesh Shukla’s next on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

In a media statement, the filmmaker revealed, “Yes, my next is on the public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam. The script is almost locked and I will start approaching actors soon, I am very excited”. He also said that he would roll with multiple projects by early next year as a producer as well. The filmmaker unveiled that one of them would be Sejal Shah- directorial featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and added, “It’s an incredible story, you won’t believe it’s true.”

Meanwhile, the Oh My God and 102 Not Out director’s project Aankh Micholi is locking the final edit. The makers wrapped up the comedy flick just before the COVID-19 lockdown. He admitted, “We shot for around 15 days in Switzerland, followed by a 40-day schedule in Punjab. We are lucky to have completed the film just in time”. Umesh Shukla also ensured to weave a social message into the narrative, and added, “This one talks of family values, it’s a blend of magic and logic. My films are clean and devoid of darkness because I want families to enjoy them.”

Further, Umesh Shukla quipped, “Imagine DDLJ as an out-and-out comedy, and you get Aankh Micholi”. The comedy-drama, which is a production of Sony Pictures Films India with Umesh’s partner, Ashish Wagh, features Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Moreover, it has reunited him with Paresh Rawal after Oh My God. Umesh Shukla recalled, “I started doing backstage work for his plays. Paresh Bhai liked my temperament and made me an assistant director. Then, I acted with him in a couple of plays and finally, I directed him in two-three of them. It’s because of his large heart that I am here.”

