'13 Reasons Why' Fame Katherine Langford Is A Bonafide Fashionista In These Outfits

Bollywood News

13 Reasons Why actor Katherine Langford has time and again enticed her fans with some of her sartorial choices. These are some pf her best looks. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford is one of the most popular gen-next actors in the block. The actor, who has achieved stardom with her role as Hannah Baker on Netflix’s web series '13 Reasons Why', has also earned her a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the same. However, as per media reports, she exited the show after season 3 and will not be featured in the upcoming fourth season that is staled to release in 2019. However, Katherine is also known for her sartorial choices which often put her die-hard fans into a frenzy. 

Also Read: '13 Reasons Why' Actress Katherine Langford To Star In  'Avengers 4'

Here are some of the best outfits of the 13 Reasons Why actor

Royalty Personified

Katherine made heads turn in this attire at the AMAs 2019 American Music Awards where her look screamed drama. She opted for a red off-shoulder ruffled gown for the event. It was her hair-do which stole the show as she stepped out in this gorgeous look. With her hair tied neatly in the back, she also adorned it with white studs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on

Chic is the word

The Knives Out actor opted for a black gown that she paired with a sheer cape jacket. She is slaying this simple yet chic look effortlessly. She went with minimal makeup with this look. Her wavy locks are also stealing the show in the whole look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on

The Enchantress

Katherine rocked this red gown at the MET Gala. She made heads turn in this plunging neckline red gown with studded belts and an embellished long cape. She went with hoop earrings with the whole look. Her hairdo is inevitably on point here once again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on

Also Read: 13 Reasons Why Season 4 On Netflix All Set To Hit The Screens Soon?

Also Read: Best Songs From '13 Reasons Why' That You Should Listen | The Night We Met And Others

Image Courtesy: Katherine Langford Instagram 

 

 

Published:
