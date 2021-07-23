'14 Phere' Review: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Fans

There has been a lot of hype and excitement regarding the upcoming movie 14 Phere, that released worldwide on July 23. The film is a social comedy that stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. The movie helmed by Devanshu Singh saw a digital release on the OTT platform ZEE5. While the movie has certainly garnered love from the audience, many fans and critics had mixed reactions over how the movie fared in terms of entertaining the audience while keeping its relevant theme at core.

14 Phere revolves around big fat Indian weddings

Written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Devanshu Singh, the movie encapsulates the life of two college sweethearts, a Rajput boy from Bihar and a Jat girl from Rajasthan who are all ready to tie the knot and embark on a new journey in their lives. Essayed by Vikrant and Kriti, their plans hit rock bottom when their families oppose their idea and notion of love marriage as well as them belonging to very different cultural backgrounds. The trajectory of the rest of the movie focuses on their attempts at overcoming this major obstacle.

Apart from Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, the movie also stars Gauahar Khan, Vinay Pathak, Vineet Kumar and many more.

Fans are divided over the movie's message

While the movie definitely has an unusual plot, all the elements required in a romantic comedy, but fans are still divided over the lukewarm execution and performances by the actors. Many have stated that the movie edges on trivialising gender issues and the persisting problem of patriarchy. As per fans, the movie has moments of a few laughs as well as some scenes that are executed on point but, still lacks the ability to leave a memorable impact.

Fans and other critics have flooded Twitter with their take on the movie while some calling it "A misguided comedy about inter-caste marriage" to others hailing it as the best comedy movie after a long time, stating,"Not since #ShubhMangalSaavdhan in 2017 has a romcom been this hilarious, even when it goes into serious territory.'.

‘14 Phere’ review: A misguided comedy about inter-caste marriage https://t.co/N5uqUyTMwS via @TheReel_in — Anil Thakur (@AnilThakur_) July 23, 2021

Not since #ShubhMangalSaavdhan in 2017 has a romcom been this hilarious, even when it goes into serious territory.



My review of @KDevanshuSingh's #14Phere, now streaming on @ZEE5Premium.@LetsOTT https://t.co/uy6znAvqxC — Rony Patra (@ronypatra) July 23, 2021

One person mentioned "Film Review-14 Phere: Story Slow, But Climax Strong: Vikrant-Kirti’s film shows the mirror to the radical cast" while another calling the script confusing and predictable, commented "#14Phere Review : 2.5/5 .. The movie still seems boring if you don’t have anything to watch on your list for the day. The confusing and predictable script undoubtedly is the major bug of the movie. #MovieReview #Bollywood".

Film Review-14 Phere: Story Slow, But Climax Strong: Vikrant-Kirti’s film shows the mirror to the radical cast https://t.co/NJqkeL4ehN — Süñňý Srîvåstãv (@AnkurSr19101901) July 23, 2021

#14Phere Review : 2.5/5 .. The movie still seems boring if you don’t have anything to watch in your list for the day. The confusing and predictable script undoubtedly is the major bug of the movie. #MovieReview #Bollywood — Nepaly (@thenepaly) July 23, 2021

(IMAGE- @RONYPATRA/TWITTER, KRITI.KHARBANDA/INSTA)

