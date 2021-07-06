'14 Phere': Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda Starrer 'social Comedy' Gets Release Date

Putting all speculations to rest, the makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film 14 Phere recently revealed the release date. The film helmed by Devanshu Singh stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead role. The film is slated to hit digitally on July 23 on ZEE5 and it is being said to be a ‘social comedy’ by the makers.

Film 14 Phere to witness a digital run

Apart from sharing the release date, the makers also treated fans with the new poster that showed the lead pair sitting on a couch, looking at each other with a shy grin. “Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal. Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July only on #ZEE5. #2xDrama2xDhamaal,” Kharbanda wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

After impressing fans with his intense acting in Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the role of Sanjay in the film. Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey said in a statement that 14 Phere is “made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves when it premieres on ZEE5." Kriti Kharbanda, meanwhile, said that 14 Phere’s script had everything she was looking for in a prospective project. “I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere. It was everything I was looking for. Drama, emotion, relatability, and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one. I can’t wait for the audience to watch the story unfold on ZEE5. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride,” the actor said.

Apart from the two stars, actress Gauahar Khan is also a vital part of the cat and will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming flick. Earlier, Kriti had shared the teaser of the film where the makers had revealed their characters. While Vikrant will be seen playing Sanjay, Kriti on the other hand will be seen playing the role of Aditi.

IMAGE: VIKRANTMASSEY/Instagram/KRITI_OFFICIAL/Twitter

