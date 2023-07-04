Last Updated:

15 Years Of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Where Is The Star Cast Now?

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a hit Bollywood rom-com, released in 2008. As the film completed 15 years, let us see what the star cast has been up to all this time.

Anjali Choudhury
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a romantic musical that was released back in 2008. Today, the film has completed 15 years of its release. Here's what the star cast is up to these days.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Imran Khan played the role of  Jai Singh Rathore (Rats) in the movie. His last release Katti Batti came out in 2015, following which he took quit showbiz. 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Genelia D'Souza played the role of Aditi Mahant (Meow) in the film. She took a break from acting to focus on her personal life. Recently, she made her comeback with Ved co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Manjari Fadnis portrayed Meghna, Jai's love interest in the film. She was last seen in the Marathi film titled Adrushya, which released in 2022.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Sugandha Garg essayed on the role of Shaleen in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. She played Vandana in the web series titled Guilty Minds, which was released in 2022. 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Karan Makhija played the comic character of Ravindran (Rotlu) in the movie. However, Karan wanted to explore the production side of movies and became an executive producer in the industry.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Nirav Mehta was seen playing the role of Jignesh (Jiggy), a typical Gujarati boy. Following the movie's success, he moved to the US to pursue a different career.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Prateik Babbar played the role of Aditi's brother Amit Mahant. Recently, he featured in several web series including Four More Shots Please. He is actively doing movies still. 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Alishka Vardhe, who played Sandhya (Bombs), was last seen in the film Jhootha Hi Sahi. Following that, she changed fields and is now a  wedding planner with her husband.

