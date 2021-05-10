18 Years Of 'Ishq Vishq': Shahid Kapoor To Amrita Rao, What Is The Cast Of The Film Up To?

Actor Amrita Rao starrer coming-of-age romance film, Ishq Vishq has clocked 18 on Sunday, May 9. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Kabir Singh fame Shahid Kapoor. On the other hand, Ishq Vishq was also the second major movie outing of Amrita Rao. To mark 18 years of Ishq Vishq, here we have curated detailed information about what the lead cast of the film is currently up to.

18 years of Ishq Vishq

Shahid Kapoor as Rajiv Mathur

Ishq Vishq cast features Shahid Kapoor in his debut role of the main protagonist, Rajiv Mathur. 18 years down the line, Shahid has now emerged as one of the highest-paid actors of the Bollywood film industry. The actor has several hit movies under his belt titled, Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Padmaavat, and more. Currently, the star is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama film, Jersey.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is the remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Apart from Shahid, the movie features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Jersey will be released theatrically on the occasion of Diwali, this year.

Amrita Rao as Payal Mehra

Actor Amrita Rao was seen essaying the role of Payal Mehra aka Shahid’s lady love. Currently, the actor has taken a maternity break post welcoming a baby boy in her life. Both Amrita and husband RJ Anmol often take to social media to share cute moments with their little munchkin. On the professional front, Amrita Rao last essayed the role of Meena Thackeray in the 2019 released film, Thackeray. She has two more films in the pipeline, The Legend of Krunal and Satsang.

In a recent interview with DNA, the actor candidly spoke about her and Shahid Kapoor’s banter during the making of the film. Amrita Rao said that Shahid would always tease her. As he was just learning at the time, the Kabir Singh star would refer to her as his ‘senior’. Amrita was one film older than him at the time.

Shenaz Treasury as Alisha Sahay

Shenaz Treasury played the role of Alisha Sahay in the film. The actor had several interesting projects under her belt including Hum Tum, Delhi Belly, Luv Ka The End, and more. Shenaz Treasury has now become a travel blogger and enjoys a social media following of 829K followers.

(Image: Stills from the film Ishq Vishq)

