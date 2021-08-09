18 Years Of 'Koi Mil Gaya': Preity Zinta Recalls How Playing Nisha Gave Her Immense Joy

As Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan starrer National Award-winning sci-fi movie 'Koi Mil Gaya' has completed 18 years of the release, the actress expressed gratitude towards her fans for making the film a great success. She shared some cherishing memories from the movie on social media and revealed how essaying the role of Nisha gave her immense joy. The film was released on August 8, 2003.

Koi Mil Gaya completes 18 years

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and posted a video, showcasing some most memorable shots from her film, Koi Mil Gaya. She also gave glimpses of some of the behind the scenes moments where she was seen discussing the shot with the director.

In the caption, she talked about how her movie was quite special in many ways. Speaking about the character, Jaadoo, she stated how its purity, simplicity and Jaadoo captivated not just them as actors, but an entire generation of kids and families. Adding to it, she stated, “For me, it was really special because it brought out the kid in me. Playing Nisha gave me so much joy ❤ Cannot believe it’s been 18 years. She concluded by sharing some words of gratitude to all her fans and wrote, “A big Thank you to everyone that was a part of it, everyone that saw it and everyone that went on this joyride with us #ting #18yearsofKoiMilGaya #Jaadoo @hrithikroshan @rakesh_roshan9 @farahkhankunder #Rekhaji.”

In no time, Preity Zinta’s Instagram post was swamped with tons of comments by her fans. One of the fans made a thrilling revelation about how she watched this film 100 times while another fan stated how it was their ‘all-time favourite’ movie. Some fans also recalled memories from their childhood stating how much they used to love watching the movie while others poured in heart emojis in the comment sections. Take a look at some of the reactions to Preity Zinta’s Instagram post.



Preity Zinta’s co-star from the film, Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram handle and posted a cute message celebrating 18 years of Koi Mil Gaya. In the caption, he wished Jaadoo a happy birthday and wrote, “To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life . 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes , I wonder how he would look like today ! What do you guys think?”

(IMAGE: PTI)

