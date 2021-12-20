19 Yrs Of 'Saathiya': Vivek Oberoi Says Film's Character Holds 'special Place In Heart'

Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji starrer Saathiya film has clocked 19 years of its release on December 20. On the special occasion, Vivek Oberoi took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a special video from the film. The video shares glimpses of Vivek and Rani's romance in the Shaad Ali directorial venture. Sharing the clip, the actor also penned a sweet note marking the anniversary and further revealed that his character, Aditya holds a 'special place in his heart.'

Vivek Oberoi marks 19 years of Saathiya

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Vivek posted a video and wrote, "19 years to #Saathiyaa already! In the film, Aditya the character will always have a special place in my heart! Thank you for all the love you'll have showered in the film. #19YearsOfSaathiya."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to express their love for the film. Several fans also dropped red hearts and complimented the actors for their stunning performances. A fan commented, "My most favourite movie nd music." Another one wrote, "Best movie." A netizen chipped in, "still loving with Saathiya song." Another one added, "All-time Favourite."

Released in 2002, Saathiyaa is a romance drama and is a remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey whose climax was reported to be inspired by the 1998 film Sliding Doors. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film also has Tabu appearing in extended special appearances. The musical score has been taken care of by AR Rahman while its lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The cult classic has also bagged six Filmfare awards.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Vivek's latest release Inside Edge 3 that premiered on Amazon Prime, has been receiving rave reviews from the people. The latest released series consists of an ensemble star cast including Vivek, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. The third season is directed by Kanishk Varma and created by Karan Anshuman.

Inside Edge S3 offers a lot of cricket action filmed with broadcast cameras, but little of what transpires on the screen is cricket. A single-judge Commission is set up to probe match-fixing allegations and suggests ways to clean the stables. A hit-and-run case lands a cocky cricketer in a deep hole. Vivek Oberoi plays the role of Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world’s leading sports management companies. On the other hand, Richa Chadha essays the role of Zarina Malik, a fading actress and co-owner of the team Mumbai Mavericks. The new season's storyline will follow legalizing of betting in cricket to check the black money around it, which the biggies won't let happen for their own selfish motives.

(Image: Instagram/@raniglows)