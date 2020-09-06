Showik's Lead Triggers NCB Hunt for Bandra & Santacruz Drug Dealers; 28 On Agency's List

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday is conducting several raids in Bandra and Santacruz to nab drug dealers based on Showik Chakraborty's inputs and the names he shared with the central agency as part of his interrogation. As per sources, two teams of the NCB are currently conducting raids, looking for certain drug dealers mentioned by Showik during his interrogation. The agency has a list of 28.

Showik Chakraborty had allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources.

Apart from the names given by Showik, some other names have emerged from his chats which are also under the scanner. Republic TV has learnt that the NCB has a list of 28 names of alleged drug peddlers obtained from its digital evidence, found through the data search of those arrested.

Rhea at NCB's office

On the other hand, at the NCB's office, Rhea Chakraborty is currently undergoing interrogation. As Rhea reached the NCB office for grilling in the probe related to the drug angle, sources have informed about the line of questioning that will be followed by the central agency. A five-member team of NCB will question Rhea, with the agency's Deputy Director himself likely to be present at the time of questioning along with the team.

NCB will take a statement from Rhea on all those angles and points where they feel that Dipesh, Showik and Samuel Miranda's statements don't match. As per sources, the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra, after registering a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

