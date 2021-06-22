2 Years Of 'Kabir Singh': Shahid Kapoor Says 'couldn't Have Done It Without' Kiara Advani

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are celebrating 2 years of Kabir Singh. The movie was released in the year 2019 and went on to receive positive reviews and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. On the occasion, Shahid took to his Instagram story to give a shout-out to Kiara Advani and how the movie wouldn't be possible without her. To which, Kiara reposted the story and said that she misses him. Take a look.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 2 years of Kabir Singh

The actor shared a picture from the movie where the two are looking at each other. They are standing in a hilly area with a mountain in the background. While sharing the picture, Shahid wrote, "Big shoutout to @Kiaraadvani A.K.A preeetiiiiii could not have done this without you.. miss you". While reposting the picture, Kiara wrote, "Miss you too SK". Take a look.

(Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Instagram story)

Other than this, Shahid Kapoor also held an Instagram live session with all his fans where he got candid and interacted with them. During the live session, the actor thanked his fans for making the most broken and flawed character his most successful film. He even spoke about how he prepped for his role in the film. One of the fans asked him about the role and how he managed to change so many times during the movie. To which, the actor replied that he had to prepare for a role of an alcoholic and also smoke cigarettes. The actor further shared that it was challenging for him to switch his physical appearance in the film as well as the headspace of the character and stressed the stereotype of how people tend to focus only on the physical look of the character. He even added that getting into the head of a guy who was erratic, aggressive, violent and emotional was challenging.

More about Kabir Singh cast

The 2019 film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was a remake of the director's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy that was released in 2017. Shahid Kapoor starrer movie revolves around a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend marries someone else. Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal are also part of the movie.

IMAGE: Still from Kabir Singh