20 Frames From Sushant's House That Raise Suspicions: Can Mumbai Police Explain These?

In the ongoing investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic Media Network's special investigative team (SIT) has exposed yet another big question mark in the probe and conduct by the Mumbai Police. Twenty pictures/videos from June 14, the day when Sushant died, accessed by Republic Media Network raises multiple questions over the suicide 'theory' peddled by the Bollywood lobby, Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police.

Who is the suspicious man present everywhere?

In frame 1, when Sushant's body is lying on the bed, the height from the bed to the ceiling is in question. The visuals also show a green cloth attached which seems to be cut off clumsily.

In frame 3, inside the same room, a man wearing a pink cap and a black bag can be seen waiting suspiciously. He does not seem to look like a police officer and his presence in the room has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Going ahead, in frame 5, Sushant's body can be seen carried out by 8 people from the building and being put into an ambulance. The same suspicious man with a pink cap is also seen sitting in the front seat of one of the ambulances. The black bag he was holding was given to the police. The Mumbai Police investigation so far does not mention any such bag.

At the same time. a mystery woman exposed by Republic Media Network is seen entering the building in frame 11. She meets the suspicious man who was inside the ambulance. After a brief chat, she is also seen approaching the ambulance.

Mystery woman meets Sandeep Ssingh

In frame 15, the Mystery woman leaves the building with another woman after talking with a 'friend' of Sushant's, Sandeep Ssingh.

In frame 17, the suspicious man whose whereabouts are as yet unknown to anyone can be seen leaving Sushant's building in the second ambulance.

The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. Furthermore, there appears to have been a free-for-all at the crime scene, with just about anyone allowed inside without the police keeping a track.

Watch all 20 frames that raise suspicions from the day of Sushant's death in the video above.

#CBIForSSR Petition

Within 24 hours of being floated online, the #CBIForSSR petition on Republic World has garnered over 1 million signatures, with support coming from around the world. Republic TV's investigation into the case has revealed numerous inconsistencies, unprobed angles, suspicious statements and players, as well as lapses in Mumbai Police's probe. A number of the persons who were present on June 14 at Sushant's house have been tracked down and spoken to, with the same persons later being summoned by the ED. The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict in the plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai - her single focus since the time she was named in the FIR by Sushant's father.

