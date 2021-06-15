20 Years Of Lagaan: Gracy Singh Reveals She Was Anxious Of B-town Before Signing Film

Gracy Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s critically acclaimed sports film Lagaan in 2001, has admitted to not being sure about her decision at the time. Speaking in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that she had ‘apprehensions’ about the film industry. However, she went on to clarify that she is glad she took the decision and is now proud of it. Gracy Singh in Lagaan played the role of Gauri.

Sharing her thoughts about making her Bollywood debut, the actor revealed that she was tensed. Gracy said, “I had some apprehensions; which is why I didn’t want to get into films. However, it’s such a beautiful world and I am very proud to be a part of the film industry. I was not from a film background and yet everyone was so encouraging and affectionate.” She further added, “I got a lot of love,” speaking about the feedback she received for the film.

Gracy went on to share that she was surprised by how welcoming the industry was. She even recalled receiving compliments from Shabana Azmi and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. “Everyone was very kind. I remember meeting Shabana Azmi ji who told me, ‘You have a very expressive face.’ Even Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji gave compliments. And there were a lot more who said nice things about me and my role,” she said.

After Lagaan, the actor went on to feature in Gangaajal opposite Ajay Devgan. Gracy Singh's movies include Munna Bhai MBBS, Muskaan, Chanchal and Deshdrohi. She is currently a part of the mythological television show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, where she plays the role of Santoshi Mata, the goddess.

20 years of Lagaan

Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, is a sports drama that released on June 15, 2001. The film was Aamir Khan’s debut production film and it went on to create history. Not only did the film receive an Oscar nomination, but it also told an inspiring story that was well-received by audiences. The film was made on a budget of 25 crores back then. It is regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic films today. Lagaan cast also included actors Paul Blackthorne and Rachel Shelley in lead roles.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India revolved around the lives of people in a fictional town in the pre-independence era. The film shed light on British rule and how they manipulated the novice Indians for their gains. The plot of the movie talked about a team of villagers playing and defeating the Britishers in a game of cricket, in order to avoid paying taxes. The film reflected patriotism as cricket is considered to be India's most popular sports.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LAGAAN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.