2021 In Review: From Supriya Pathak To Mohanlal, Best Senior Star Performers Of OTT

The COVID-19 pandemic and shutting of theatres has led to more content emerging on Over-The-Top platforms. 2021 was the second year affected by the pandemic, and there were numerous films and series on these mediums that made an impact this year. While the younger stars led the way in most of these films and shows, there were some senior actors who too stood out in many of these films.

Right from Supriya Pathak shining in Tabbar to Paresh Rawal's work in numerous films, there was a lot that netizens had to choose from this year. As the year comes to an end, here's looking at some of the best performances from the senior stars in 2021:

Pawan Malhotra - Tabbar

The veteran impressed the audience in the role of a Punjab-based retired police constable in the first season of the thriller series. He displays finesse in various moments of the show, be it the light-hearted ones like the care for his wife, or the dramatic avatar of him going to any lengths to protect his family after tragedy strikes.

Supriya Pathak - Tabbar

Supriya Pathak brilliantly expressed the fears of a family stuck amid a conundrum due to a murder. The veteran manages to successfully keep the audience hooked amid twists and turns coming on the screen and her portrayal of emotions amid the tension stood out.

Pankaj Tripathi - Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi is known to portray characters that bring a smile to the audience's faces or make them emotional. In this Kriti Sanon-starrer, one could see glimpses of it, with the actor showcasing his bond with a single mother, while he was in form with his one-liners too.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal was seen in multiple films on OTT platforms. He gave a glimpse of his iconic comic timing again in Hungama 2 and once again was impressive in the comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do. He showcased his range of performances again by playing a serious and intense role in Toofaan.

Ratna Pathak Shah - Hum Do Hamare Do

Ratna Patak Shah has been one of the loved mothers on screen over the years, her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai character being an example. The veteran again gave audiences something to enjoy in this rom-com drama too around 'adopting parents', as she displays heartwarming chemistry with Paresh Rawal's character and also shines in the fun-filled and intense scenes.

Geetanjali Kulkarni - Gullak 2

The actor put up a fine performance as the mother in a middle-class family in the second season of the show. Be it expressing anger at the other family members of the home, displaying her feelings over her health, or her expressions while showering love on them, Kulkarni received love for her performance.

Mohanlal - Drishyam 2

Mohanlal returned as a man striving to save his family as the case of a missing teenager comes back to haunt them. The veteran was at his best in depicting the emotions, which ensured that the tense moments or the twist in the climax created that impact on viewers.

Indrans - Home

Indrans proved that he could do much more than being a sidekick, as he got a film of his own. He made audiences feel for him in the role of a father, who is a social media illiterate, goofy, and a person longing for his son's attention before his greatness comes to the fore.

