Despite 21,000 Dislikes On YouTube, Taher Shah To Release The Making Of 'Farishta'

Pakistani singer Tahir Shah, who became an online sensation with his 'Angel' & 'Eye To Eye' songs, released an animated Urdu song Farishta recently. The song has received 21,000 dislikes and a mere 8,700 likes on YouTube.

Celebrating just a little over 700,000 views, Taher Shah on Friday announced that he will be releasing the making of the song 'Farishta' on April 19, 2020. The song triggered a meme fest on the Internet with many calling it the worse thing to happen to humanity.

"FARISHTA" SONG 700K+VIEWShttps://t.co/VfwI1Qq4h2

(The Making of "FARISHTA" song video will be released April 19, 2020) pic.twitter.com/exk6YKzgwC — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 17, 2020

8.7K likes and 21K dislikes. What's your model, boss? — Shahab (@ShahabNafees) April 17, 2020

@discopiggu are you ready for 19th? Behind the scenes 😂 — ਗੱਬਰੂ ਸਿੰਘ (Gabruu Singh ) (@GabruuSingh) April 17, 2020

#TaherShah

"FARISHTA" SONG BY TAHER SHAH

CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTHhttps://t.co/WXDEvyJbgw pic.twitter.com/0N7B2BBddW — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 10, 2020

Taher Shah revealed in a now-deleted post that he is all set to make his Hollywood debut. He added in the post that he will be taking his music to Hollywood very soon. More details about the film or the music are still unclear The singer’s latest song, Farishta has also become a topic for netizens to make various memes on.

In the same post, Taher Shah even explained the philosophy behind his song, Farishta. He said that the song means that children are similar to angels. He added that they are an asset to a civilized nation. Taher further stated that children will make us proud in the future and are an essential component of society. The singer added that the ultimate message of Farishta is that an innocent child can change the world with just one smile.

