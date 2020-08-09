26 Years Of Hum Aapke Hai Koun And Other Key Milestones That Will Be Celebrated In 2020

The year 2020 will mark key milestones for several cult classic Bollywood films. This year, films like Mughal-E-Azam and Hum Aapke Hai Koun celebrated their 50th and 26th release anniversaries respectively. Take a look at the list here.

26 years of Hum Aapke Hai Koun

This Sooraj Barjatya romantic musical released on August 5, 1994, and this year completed 26 years of release. This film starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit and was loved by fans. Take a look at the trailer of the cult classic film here.

60 years of Mughal-E-Azam

Mughal-E-Azam is a film directed by K. Asif that completed 60 years of release on August 5. This film has taken more than a decade to make due to the scale of the film. Back in the day when the film released it earned Rs 6 crores and if we adjust it to inflation, in today's date the film would have earned more than Rs 1,300 crores today. The film starred Madhubala as Anarkali, Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem and Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar. Take a look at the trailer here.

50 years of Mera Naam Joker

Mera Naam Joker is another cult classic film that will be competing for a major milestone this year. The film released on December 18, 1970. The Raj Kapoor helmed film is still recognised for its plot and the ensemble star cast that included actor Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, and Dara Singh. Take a look at the clip here

45 years of Sholay (1975)

This Ramesh Sippi film released on August 15, 1975, and was an instant hit. This Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra led film loved by fans for its great plot and acting. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

30 years of Agneepath (1990)

Agneepath had released on February 16, 1990, and was loved by moviegoers for its story. This revenge story starred Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. This film was directed by Mukul S. Anand. The film was so hit that it was remade in 2012. Take a look at the original Agneepath's trailer here.

20 years of Hera Pheri (2000)

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri have become cult classic films due to the actors' amazing comedic timing and acting. Helmed by Priyadarshan this film stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Shetty in lead roles. This film was released on March 31, 2000, and has completed 20 years in 2020. Watch a clip from Hera Pheri here.

14 years of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This Rohit Shetty film released on July 14, 2006, and had completed 14 of release in Bollywood. This film gave birth to one of the most loved film franchise in the Hindi film industry. This film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor in leading roles. Take a look at a clip from this film here.

5 years of Sarkar

On July 1, 2005, Amitabh Bachchan-led film released on the silver screens. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma earned about 40 crores at the box office. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

