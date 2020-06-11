28 Years Of 'Khiladi': Abbas-Mustan Open Up About Wanting To Remake 'Life Is Beautiful'

The film Khiladi released back in 1992 and since then it has amassed a cult following. With multiple franchise films releasing under similar titles, the film proved to be a milestone for Akshay Kumar’s massive success in Bollywood. The film also marks the entry of the action genre in Bollywood.

From taking down enemies strapped on a flying plane to fighting tens to hundreds of villains at one go, the film Khiladi had many turning points. The film was helmed by the director duo Abbas-Mustan. The two got candid with a correspondent from Republic World on the occasion of Khiladi’s 28 years of release and the conversation was all things ‘Khiladi’. Abbas-Mustan also spoke about their Hollwyood favourites and which film they would remake if given a chance.

Abbas and Mustan get candid

Abbas-Mustan were candid about their Hollywood favourites during the interview. The directorial duo was asked about a Hollywood favourite which could be remade into a Bollywood version.

The duo mentioned, "There are many films that we can bring into Bollywood, which had its roots in Hollywood. But our long pending dream was to make Life is Beautiful. The film is our favourite and we would love to remake it in Bollywood despite it not being our genre. When we watched the film back when it released, it simply touched our heart. We love genres that have heart touching scenes with emotional value. Even our own films were full of emotions over the years. We believe emotion is the key to drive the Indian audience."

Some more excerpts from the interview

What are your thoughts on 28 years of Khiladi?

We wonder how time has passed, it has been 28 years and we still cannot believe it, it feels like we released the film just now. It is still fresh in memory. When Khiladi comes so often on television and people call us up and tell us that film is airing on so and so channel, we sit down and start watching it as well.

How did you manage the casting? How was it possible to rope in Deepak Tijori, Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Chulka in that era?

We went on to cast young, college-going students. We almost thought of casting Rishi Kapoor, Govinda at one point. We wanted a young cast. Akshay Kumar was doing films like Saugand and Didaar at that time. He was involved in action films. He was an all-rounder who did everything from dance, comedy, action. When contacted about the film, he asked about dialogues. He was especially drawn towards a lesser number of songs, action and the title of the film. He was on board after this.

Akshay Kumar was later recognised by the name 'Khiladi', do you think the credits goes to the first film?

Akshay Kumar went on to become 'Khiladi Kumar'. He did so many films under the title Khiladi. From International Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Khiladi 420 there were many films that followed the fame. He deserves the name because he is so energetic. His acting and dedication level was a never seen moment for us.

Akshay Kumar is known to have fun on sets, did you all have a good time on sets during the shoot of Khiladi?

He was a prankster, he was known to play pranks even on us. There were moments where we didn’t even realise that we were being played. Akshay Kumar is someone whose personality has changed even an inch, he is still the same person as before.

