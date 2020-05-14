Families In Bollywood: 3 Generation Of Actors Who Have Worked In Hindi Cinema

Bollywood films like Kal Aaj Aur Kal features three generations of Kapoor Khandaan. Similarly, other families also have worked together in Hindi films. On the occasion of International Day of Families, we have compiled the most popular among them that you must check out right away.

1. Kal Aaj Aur Kal

Kal Aaj Aur Kal was produced by Raj Kapoor and helmed by his son Randhir Kapoor. The drama film featured three generations of the Kapoor Khandaan including Raj Kapoor, debutant Randhir Kapoor, and Prithviraj Kapoor. Kal Aaj Aur Kal is also known for its popular songs such as Aap Yahn Aaye Kis Liye and Bhanware Ki Gunjan. Moreover, it was Prithviraj Kapoor’s one of the last films.

2. In Your Arms

In 2013, Bollywood actor, director and screenwriter Kader Khan produced a film titled In Your Arms in 2013. The news about the movie gained popularity among the mass as it starred three generations of Kader Khan. It included his sons, Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Ali along with his grandson Hamzaa.

3. Awaara

Another film that brought Kapoor Khandaan together was Awaara. Released in 1951, this film featured four generations of the Kapoor Khandaan. Helmed by Raj Kapoor, it starred Prithviraj Kapoor and his father Dewan Basheshwarnath Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Raj Kapoor himself. Besides Kapoor clan, it also featured Nargis, Leela Chitnis, and K. N. Singh in pivotal roles. featured Dewan Basheshwarnath made a brief presence in the film.

Awaara revolved around the life of Raj, a down and out man, who falls for the privileged Rita. This film gained immense popularity in different parts of the world including South Asia, East Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, among other regions. Moreover, Awaara received numerous awards and accolades.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When A Baby Riddhima Posed For The Camera With Father Rishi Kapoor

Also read: Raj Kapoor's 'Bol Radha Bol' Song Rendered In Arabic Version, Netizens Say 'superb'

4. Kunwara Baap

Kunwara Baap starred Mehmood, his son Mikki, and his father Mumtaz Ali. Released in 1974, the film also featured Bharathi and Vinod Mehra. Directed by Mehmood, the movie revolved around the importance of polio vaccination. It was based on Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid. Mumtaz Ali played the role of an alcoholic father of the female lead.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor Revealed The Best Advice She Received From Her Parents

Also read: After Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Shares Tomfoolery's 'well Articulated' Clip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.