3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra's Wife Suzanne Bernet Clarifies Rumours Surrounding His Death

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra died on September 21 at his residence. A source close to IANS said: “It was an accident. He was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. And now the body has been taken for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports.”

The late actor's wife Suzanne was shooting in Hyderabad when the incident happened. However, during a recent interaction with Free Press Journal, Suzanne clarified the rumours surrounding her husband's death.

2 things you need to know

Akhil Mishra died aged 58. He best known for playing Librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots.

Suzanne is also an actress and has worked in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, and others.

Suzanne Bernet opens up about her husband's death

In the interview, Suzanne Bernet shared that her husband, late Akhil Mishra died after falling on the kitchen floor of their Mumbai residence. She said, "What actually happened we will never know. He was conscious until he was taken to the hospital... spoke to our friends Vipul, Bhavesh, and Madan who took him. In the emergency room, he could still answer questions but then he passed away due to an internal hemorrhage at Bhaktivedanta Hospital."

Suzanne described Akhil as a genuine human. "There was nothing pretentious about him. A little stubborn but if you had valid points he was also willing to change his opinion," she said.

(Suzanne Bernet clarifies rumours about Akhil Mishra's death | Image: Instagram)

Suzanne shares her love story with Akhil Mishra

Suzanne tied the knot with Akhil Mishra back in 2011. Recalling her love story, she said, "Soon after coming to India, I was searching for some good roles and was trying my hands in theatres. During that time, I was doing Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, where I met actor Varun Badola, who recommended me for a role. For the same, I was asked to meet Akhil, who was supposed to brief me about my character."

"We met at a coffee shop for the first time, and I could instantly feel that we had some connection. Then, we became close friends but took some time to realise that our bond was more than just friendship. And when we finally declared our love for each other, everyone, including my mother, said that they had suspected it much before we understood," she added. On a parting note, she said that she missed their conversations and said that Akhil was happy being able to act.