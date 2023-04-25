3 Idiots Actor Olivier Lafont Receives Apology Messages From Fans; Here's Why

Olivier Lafont, who played the role of Suhas in the film 3 Idiots, recently opened up about how his character in the movie is currently receiving love and praises on social media. Earlier, his character was ridiculed by netizens for always bragging about his wealth. Suhas was well-known as a human embodiment of a nothing but a price tag.

One of the Twitter users shared a post about Suhas and how he was a 'good person' who knew the value of money. The user tweeted, "Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice." He further wrote, "Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi."

Soon after the post went viral, Olivier shared a screenshot and tweeted, "Lately, I've been getting messages from people 'apologizing' about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 idiots. And then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It's amazing that both the movie and the character had such an impact then, and even now. It's also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love." Check the post below.

“So, finally, this tweet reached the real Suhas of movie 3 Idiots, aka Olivier Lafont.”



"I wish he would have said “dedh lakh ki baat kahi” :p.

Jokes apart, thank you for sharing your opinion. @OliLafont https://t.co/LZO3TqZIc5 pic.twitter.com/g3hUAUkgUr — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 17, 2023

Olivier's role in 3 Idiots

Olivier played a cameo role of Suhas in the film 3 Idiots. He played the role of Kareena Kapoor's rich fiance who always talked about his wealth. He was well-known for his famous chutney scene in the film.