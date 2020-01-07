3 Most Powerful Scenes From 'No One Killed Jessica' You Should Not Miss

Bollywood has churned several movies that the audience could not get over. Whether it is a romantic movie or a horror-thriller, Hindi film industry has made us proud with its drama content. Talking about social and political dramas, movies around the media has always been centred around a similar subject. But one flick stands out even after nine years of its release, that is Raj Kumar Gupta’s No One Killed Jessica. Starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji in the prominent roles, this biographical movie was released in 2011.

About the movie

No One Killed Jessica was based on the Jessica Lal murder case which shook the capital city. Manu Sharma, the murderer, was a son of the strong politician who thought he would get away with it easily. But the raw passion of a journalist striving for justice finally receives it. This ace film showcases the true essence of the media world and was quite real. Moreover, the makers of the movie did not try to cover the facts and add their twists to it. From the witnesses to basic learnings about the media, No One Killed Jessica was kept raw, real and factually correct.

Best scenes from the movie

It is hard to choose a few scenes that are considered best, as the whole movie was quite strong and an eye-opener for the audience. No One Killed Jessica focused primarily on how media can be helpful to achieve justice. This movie reportedly inspired the millennials to love this profession and be instrumental in regaining faith in the media industry. We have compiled the best scenes from the movie:

1. Madam Aapko TV Mein Dekha...

2. Justice has been denied…. You can live with it, I will not

3. Witnesses denying what they saw

