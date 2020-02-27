3 Reasons Why Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' Is Worth Watching

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always managed to leave a lasting impression of her fictional characters. Be it playing Sonia in the film Aitraaz or Roma in Don series, Priyanka Chopra is known to get into the skin of the characters. Though her last release, The Sky Is Pink, received a lukewarm at the box-office, the critics praised the performance of the lead actors, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Here are three reasons, which might make you watch this film right away. Check out below.

3 things why The Sky Is Pink is worth watching

The cast and crew of the film

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the film also features Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead. The film is helmed by critically acclaimed director Sonali Bose. The film is bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Purple Pebble Pictures and Ivanhoe Pictures along with Roy Kapur Films. The production banners are known for crafting content-oriented entertaining films.

The story

The plot of The Sky Is Pink is based and inspired by a real-life couples love story that spans for 25 years. The narrative of the story is shown through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary. The film deals with a couple and how they struggle and manage to treat their daughter, who was born with a rare genetic disorder. As parents, they go out of the way to save the life of their daughter, but end up losing her. The film celebrates love and life. The critics and the audience appreciated the efforts of the makers and the performance of the lead cast.

The genre

As with the dynamic films, the audience loves to watch something that gives them an adrenal rush. The high-octane action sequences fascinate the audience. Amidst these thriller films, The Sky Is Pink seems like a sigh of relief. From all the other genres of films, family-drama is one of those which always manages to take the viewer on a roller coaster ride of emotions. A film that you can watch with your family on a lazy evening.

