3 Stunning Outfits Of Rihanna That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Bollywood News

Rihanna is a renowned musician famous for her fashion sense. Here is a list of some of the best Rihanna outfits that are perfect for a date night.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
rihanna

Rihanna is amongst those international stars who are loved immensely all across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following of 78 million followers and 4,626 posts on Instagram. Scrolling through her Instagram account gives her followers major fashion inspiration. She can pull off any attire effortlessly. Here is a list of some of her posts that give us major fashion lessons for a date night:

Rihanna's mesmerising outfits that are perfect for a date

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna adorned a black leather blazer top which is worn with leather pants that have long ankle slits. The shiny black look is completed with stilettoes and thick necklace. The Blazer top has long sleeves with puffs near the wrists. She completed the look with brown makeup and dark mascara. She looks stunning with the shiny brown lipstick.

Also Read | Rihanna's most dramatic make-up looks that her fans fell in love with

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

If an individual is looking forward to showing off their impeccable fashion sense, this grey outfit worn by Rihanna is perfect. The stylish grey hoodie has a long apple cut. She is seen wearing a straight grey miniskirt. Rihanna shows off her anklet on her left leg. She completed the look with open hair and yellow shades.

Also Read | Rihanna's songs that make perfect captions for your Instagram posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

To leave your partner awestruck with your looks, this exciting red attire donned by Rihanna is perfect. She is wearing a long red velvet sleeveless dress with stylish prints. The international beauty looks stunning in brown makeup and brown lipstick. She played effortlessly with her jewellery by layering them beautifully. The singing star looks stunning in her attire after complimenting it with narrow sunglasses.

Also Read | Rihanna's top 3 blazing hot looks from 2019 that are major style goals

Also Read | 'Indian Rihanna' Renee Kujur shares an uncanny resemblance with the pop singer

 

 

Published:
