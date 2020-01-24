3 Stunning Outfits Of Rihanna That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Rihanna is amongst those international stars who are loved immensely all across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following of 78 million followers and 4,626 posts on Instagram. Scrolling through her Instagram account gives her followers major fashion inspiration. She can pull off any attire effortlessly. Here is a list of some of her posts that give us major fashion lessons for a date night:

Rihanna's mesmerising outfits that are perfect for a date

Rihanna adorned a black leather blazer top which is worn with leather pants that have long ankle slits. The shiny black look is completed with stilettoes and thick necklace. The Blazer top has long sleeves with puffs near the wrists. She completed the look with brown makeup and dark mascara. She looks stunning with the shiny brown lipstick.

If an individual is looking forward to showing off their impeccable fashion sense, this grey outfit worn by Rihanna is perfect. The stylish grey hoodie has a long apple cut. She is seen wearing a straight grey miniskirt. Rihanna shows off her anklet on her left leg. She completed the look with open hair and yellow shades.

To leave your partner awestruck with your looks, this exciting red attire donned by Rihanna is perfect. She is wearing a long red velvet sleeveless dress with stylish prints. The international beauty looks stunning in brown makeup and brown lipstick. She played effortlessly with her jewellery by layering them beautifully. The singing star looks stunning in her attire after complimenting it with narrow sunglasses.

