3 Years Of 'Race 3': Bobby Deol Shares BTS Photos And Videos From The Sets

Actor Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account and celebrated the completion of 3 years of Race 3. He posted some throwback behind-the-scene photos and videos from the sets of Race 3 and celebrated the journey he had during the shooting of the movie. His fans and colleagues from the industry showered the post with their love.

In the Instagram post, Bobby Deol shared a throwback video and a photo from the shoot of Race 3. In the photo, Bobby can be seen sitting shirtless in a car as he dons makeup that looks like he has gotten injured and has bled from his wounds under the eye and the corner of his mouth. This photo can be from the shooting of one of the fight scenes in the movie. Bobby also uploaded a video from the same day in which he said that he was waiting in a Rolce Royce for his shot to be ready and that he was chilling by himself. Then a member of the crew comes in and sits beside Bobby by the end of the video.

Bobby expressed his gratitude through the post and captioned it, “This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next 🙏🏻 #Race3 #3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude” Celebrities like Sachin Scroff, Darshan Kumaar, Tushar Pandey and hairstylist Aalim Hakim replied in the comment section and applauded the post. Race 3’s director Remo D’Souza also commented with different emojis. Many fans praised Bobby’s journey and celebrated the occasion. One of the fans wrote, “🔥 Bob, YOU are incredible 🔥 Your Journey simply follows 🤗❤️🤗❤️🤗”.

Just like Bobby, his Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah also took to her Instagram account and posted a video celebrating 3 years of Race 3. In the video, she played the song Selfish from the movie Race 3 and wrote, “3 years of #race3 Making amazing friends to learning a lot of things. From doing hardcore action to dancing on melodious tunes. Yes Yes N yes!!!! Ek baar baby selfish hoke apne liye jio na….. ❤️”.

On the Work Front

Bobby Deol was one of the most popular faces of the Indian film industry in the late 90s and 2000s. He made his comeback with the movie Race 3 in the year 2018. He went on to be a part of many films like Housefull 4, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Class of ’83. He also played the lead role in the web series Aashram. He will be seen next in films like Penthouse, Love Hostel, Apne 2 and Animal.

IMAGE: BOBBY DEOL/ INSTAGRAM

