30 Most Anticipated Films Releasing In 2021 We CAN'T WAIT To Experience In Theatres!

2020 hasn't exactly been a great year for the film industry, due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Many films which were going to release in 2020 had to either adapt to releasing their films on streaming or VOD (video on demand) or shift the release dates of their films to 2021. Although some films like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari did manage to release their films to some success. Many films like Jersey, Thalaivi, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Master and No Time To Die are some of the films releasing in 2021 worth watching! Here are 30 upcoming films to add to your watchlist this 2021:

'Kabir Singh' Actor Vanita Kharat Breaks Internet As She Joins Body Positivity Movement

1. The Father

Directed by: Florian Zeller

Releasing: February 26, 2021

2. Jersey

Directed by: Gowtham Tinnamuri

3. No Time To Die

Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Releasing: April 2, 2021

4. Thalaivi

Directed: by A.L Vijay

5. KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada)

Directed by: Prashant Nell

Releasing: October 2, 2021

6. RRR (Telugu)

Directed by: S.S Rajamouli

Releasing: January 8, 2021

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! ðŸŒŸâ¤ï¸#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

7. A Quiet Place Part II

Directed by: John Krasinski

Releasing: March 8, 2021

8. Black Widow

Directed by: Cate Shortland

Releasing: April 29, 2021

9. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Releasing: September 20, 2021

10. Master (Tamil)

Directed by: Lokesh Kanagraj

Releasing: January 13, 2021

Sushant's Friend Ganesh Walks To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Shekhar Suman Pens Poem

11. Sardar Udham

Directed by: Shoojit Sircar

Releasing: January 15, 2021

13. Godzilla vs Kong

Directed by: Adam Wingard

Releasing: May 21, 2021

14. Mission Impossible 7

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Releasing: November 19, 2021

15.The White Tiger (Netflix)

Directed by: Ramin Bahrani

Releasing: 22 January 2021

16. Ghostbusters Afterlife

Directed by: Jason Reitman

Releasing: 11 June 2021

17. Top Gun Maverick

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Releasing: 2 July 2021

18. The Batman

Directed by: Matt Reeves

Releasing: 4 March 2022

19. Death on the Nile

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

20. Fast and Furious 9

Directed by: Justin Lin

Releasing: May 29, 2021

'James Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts Passes Away At 65, Hours After Mistakenly Declared Dead

21. The Kingsman

Directed by: Matthew Vaughn

22. Dhrishyam 2 (Malayalam)

Directed by: Jeetu Joseph

Releasing: February 2021

23. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Directed by: Anees Bazmee

Releasing: July 31, 2020

24. Free Guy

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Release Date: May 21, 2021

25. Dune

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Release Date: 1 October 2021

26. Dhakkad

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

27. The Matrix 4

Credits: Warner Bros./Village Roadshow Pictures'

Directed by: Lana Wachowski

Releasing: 22 December 2021

28. The Suicide Squad

Directed by: James Gunn

Releasing: August 4, 2021

29. Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Directed by: Darren Lynn Bousman

Releasing: May 20, 2021

30. Tom and Jerry Movie

Directed by: Tim Story

Releasing: February 11, 2021

So which one of this plethora of films releasing in 2021 are you most looking forward to? The films' upcoming releases in India will depend on the nature of the current COVID-19 situation, so enjoy these upcoming films with safety measures at your nearest cinema soon!

Also Read: Patty Jenkins Calls 'Thor: Ragnarok' One Of The Best Marvel Movies, Praises Taika Waititi

Disclaimer: The above tentative release date are taken from IMDb and other entertainment websites and are subjected to change as per the studio

Promo Image Credit: Still from the Trailers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.