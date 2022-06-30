Last Updated:

365 Days Without You: Mandira Bedi On Husband Raj Kaushal's First Death Anniversary

Actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media remembering her husband, director Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary.

Press Trust Of India
mandira bedi

Kaushal, known for films such as "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", died last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

"365 days without you," read the brief handwritten note Bedi shared on Instagram.

"Miss you Raji," she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Bedi and Kaushal, who tied the knot in 1999, have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

On the work front, Bedi had last year hosted the third season of "The Love Laugh Live Show", a celebrity programme on Romedy NOW. 

First Published:
