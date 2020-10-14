4 Months Since Sushant's Death; Fans Take Out Candlelight March At Jantar Mantar, Delhi

Fans and friends of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday carried out a protest rally in Patna as well as a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Sushant's aides Ganesh Hiwarkar and Ankit Acharya have respectively taken charge of the two locations as they silently protest to honour the late actor. Wednesday marks the completion of four months since the actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai.

Ankit Acharya was at the forefront of the candlelight vigil which took place from 5 PM to 7 PM at Jantar Mantar where many fans of the late actor gathered to support the campaign for justice in the actor's death case which is currently under investigation by central agencies. Republic TV reporters on the site have informed that the protestors played songs from the late actor's films and did not shout slogans as they peacefully sat amid garlanded photos of Sushant as well as one of his ex-manager Disha Salian who died under mysterious circumstances a few days before Sushant.

On the other hand, choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar conducted a peaceful rally on the streets of Patna on Wednesday and was followed by a throng of fans demanding justice for the actor. They also raised questions about the ongoing investigation into the actor's death and expressed the need for a speedy and fair probe. Hiwarkar at Patna told Republic TV that he does not feel safe in Maharashtra despite being a native as he has been receiving death threats due to his involvement in the fight for justice in Sushant's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Presently, three agencies CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing various angles of the case. After reports surfaced about a team of doctors alleging ruling out the murder angle, the CBI had clarified that it was still probing all the angles. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, was recently released on bail after a month in jail following being arrested by the NCB.

