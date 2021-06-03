4 More Shots Please Star Sayani Gupta Shares Cosy Pic With Kalki To Mark Pride Month

Sayani Gupta is one of the prolific artists who gained massive recognition for her work in the initial projects of her career. She recently dropped in a glimpse from one of the early movies in her career, Margarita With A Straw on social media in order to mark Pride month. She added a photo of her and her co-star from the film, Kalki Koechlin, and stated that she was always grateful for this experience.

4 More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta wishes Happy Pride month

4 More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared one of the memorable scenes from her movie, Margarita With A Straw. In the photo, Sayani Gupta can be seen wearing a black tank top with her hair tied up in a messy bun and kissing Kalki Koechlin in one of their scenes together.

In the caption, she first wished everyone a happy pride month and stated that this photo of her was with one of her favourite co-actors and lover, Kalki Koechlin. She even added that this was one of her favourite scenes from their movie, Margarita With A Straw in which they featured together. Sayani Gupta also mentioned that she was grateful for this film. In the end, she added a flag to celebrate pride month and even tagged Shonali Bose, the director of Margarita With A Straw.

Many fans took to Sayani Gupta’s Instagram post and filled the comment section with heart symbols. Many of them also complimented her performance in the movie and stated that she looked amazing with her co-actor, Kalki Koechlin. Some of the fans also stated that Margarita With A Straw was an underrated movie while many others wished her and everyone a happy pride month by dropping in flags for the same. Some fans also added heart-eyed emojis in the comment section and depicted how delighted they were to see her photo. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sayani Gupta’s Instagram post.





Margarita With A Straw cast

Apart from Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta, other Margarita With A Straw cast members included actors namely Revathi, Kuljeet Singh, Hussain Dalal, William Moseley, Malhar Khushu, Tenzin Dalha and many more.

IMAGE: SAYANI GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM, KALKI KOECHLIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.