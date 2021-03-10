4 Years Of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania': Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Discuss Part 3

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan hopped on a video call on the fourth anniversary of their movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie had released on March 10, 2017, and was a critical as well as commercial success. Alia captioned the image of the trio saying they were discussing Badrinath Ki Dulhania part 3, secretly. She also wished the cast and crew on the completion of the four years of the movie. Alia also tagged Aparshakti Khurrana, Sahil Vaid and producer Apoorva Mehta in the story.

Currently, Varun Dhawan is in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his movie Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Alia Bhatt is under quarantine after Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for Covid-19. Badrinath Ki Dulhania was the second film, while Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) was the first movie in the Dulhania series.

While there is no official update about part three in the successful franchise as the discussions have just begun that too "secretly", actor Alia Bhatt has some interesting line-up of films that are expected to release this year. Take a look at the list of upcoming Alia Bhatt's movies here.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will be starring in the lead role as Gangubai Kathiawadi in the movie of the same name. She portrays the role of the infamous brothel leader of Mumbai's Kamathipura. The movie is helmed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

RRR

Alia Bhatt's movie RRR is helmed by director SS Rajamouli. The movie is based on the story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, Indian freedom fighters. The plot of the movie will focus on the two protagonist's fight against the Nizam ruler of Hyderabad and the British. The movie will feature NTR Jr as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Alia Bhatt will be flying to Hyderabad for the shoot of the movie's particular sequences in April. The film was initially supposed to release on January 8, 2021, but, will now be released on October 13, 2021. RRR also feature Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in the supporting roles.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be starring in the lead roles in Brahmastra. The movie is set to be a trilogy in the fantasy action genre. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

