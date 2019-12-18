'Bajirao Mastani': Not Deepika-Ranveer But Salman-Aishwarya Were The First Choice

Today, December 18, 2019, marks four years of one of the biggest blockbuster hit film, Bajirao Mastani. The epic romantic drama was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Deepika's then-boyfriend Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao, opposite her. It also starred Priyanka Chopra as Kashi Bai, Bajirao's first wife. The film narrates the wind whirling romance between Peshwa Bajirao, a heroic general of the Maratha Empire, and a warrior princess Mastani. Bajirao who was previously married to his childhood friend Kashi Bai, had to face a lot of opposition from his conservative family for marrying the love of his life, Mastani.

Also read | Ranveer Singh's Best Emotional Scenes | Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy And Others

Also read | 'Bajirao' Ranveer Singh Sends 'Baba Power' To 'Sadashivrao' Arjun Kapoor For 'Panipat'

Aishwarya and Salman first choice?

Little did you know that the film was first announced in the year 2003. Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Bhoomika Chawla playing Kashibai as lead actors in the film. But things did not go as planned for the director as the real-life couple shared a controversial past. Sanjay Leela Bhansali then considered and kept Khan on the list and approached Kareena Kapoor to play Mastani and Rani Mukerji to play the role of Kashibai. However, he then shelved his plans and moved on to other projects after Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor both signed another project back then - Kyon Ki...

In a talk show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had stated that he wanted to be the first to re-unite Salman and Aishwarya as they were last seen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Because of their history, the duo never paired opposite each other post the film. Also, several major actors were rumoured to be roped in for the project including Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif until Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally decided on his lead pair from his hit film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Also read | Deepika Padukone: The Actor's Best Moments From Bajirao Mastani

Also read | Deepika Padukone: Best Moments From Bajirao Mastani On The Film's Four Year Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.