5 Akshaye Khanna Movies That Are A Must-watch For All His Fans

Akshaye Khanna is a well-known Bollywood actor. He is the son of late famous Bollywood actor and politician, Vinod Khanna. Akshaye rose to prominence with his musical romantic drama Taal (1999) and romantic thriller Humraaz (2002). Here are some other best movies of Akshaye Khanna-

Akshaye Khanna’s best movies

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Chahta Hai is a Farhan Akhtar directorial. The movie had Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around three inseparable childhood friends, who are just out of college. Nothing comes between them - until they each fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships creates tension.

Humraaz (2002)

Humraaz is an Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla directorial. The movie had Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Johnny Lever in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a businessman, who learns that his wife married him only for his money, and he hatches a plan with her ex-lover to kill her.

Hungama (2003)

Hungama is a Priyadarshan directorial. The movie had Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a bunch of misfits whose misconception about each other's backgrounds end up in a series of chaotic, yet comic outcomes.

Hulchul (2004)

Hulchul is yet another Priyadarshan directorial. The movie had Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Lakshmi in lead roles. The plot of the film revolve s around a man and woman from feuding families, who each pretend to fall in love, as part of a revenge plot. Chaos ensues when their fake romance turns into a reality.

Race (2008)

Race is an Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla directorial. The movie had Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around destiny that makes two brothers- Ranvir and Rajiv - enemies of each other. The movie proves that everything is fair in love and war.

