5 Bollywood Films With Massive Age-gap Between The Lead Actors, Checkout The List

Bollywood is largely seen as the entertainment industry that transcends social norms and stereotypes for the sake of finding acceptance. Ever since the upcoming film, Atrangi Re has stolen the limelight for the huge age gap between its lead actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, let us look at the iconic films that have created a mark despite the massive age gap between the stars.

Time and again, some filmmakers have chosen to venture outside the lines of what is acceptable and given some movies with the age gap between the protagonists. Some age-gap movies portray these relationships with great nuance, leaving a tremendous mark on the hearts of their fans.

Nishabd

When one thinks of age gap inappropriate relationship movies, Nishabd is one that suddenly strikes the mind. The film featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan alongside late actor Jiah Khan. A man falling for his daughter’s friend is an unconventional and scandalous rendition of age gap movies. The age gap between the stars was of 45 years.

Cheeni Kum

Again with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead alongside Tabu, the film brought two of the amazing stars under one roof. Where Amitabh played the role of a grumpy old chef who falls in love with a 30-something software engineer, played by Tabu. Cheeni Kum is a slice-of-life age gap movie that is equal parts entertaining and endearing.

Lunch Box

An unconventional story is a poignant tale of love that takes root owing to a mix-up by Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas. The film showed Nimrat Kaur who is in her 20’s trying to bring back the romance in her marriage by putting love notes in her husband’s lunchbox. However, mistakenly, due to the mix-up, the notes get delivered to Saajan Fernandes, played by Irrfan Khan.

Dil Chahta Hai

The iconic film Dil Chahta Hai had received massive appreciation for handling new-generation flavour with great ease. The film that gave major friendship and heartbreak goals treated an age-gap romance between Dimple Kapadia’s Tara and Akshay Khanna's character.

Munna Bhai MBBS

The comedy-drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh was loved by all. Munna which was played by Sanjay is a criminal who sets out to fulfil his father's dream of becoming a doctor. With help from his sidekick Circuit (Arshad Warsi), he enrols himself in medical college and drives Dr Asthana up the wall.

